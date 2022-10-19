News Live: UN chief António Guterres pays tribute to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack victims
News Live: UN chief António Guterres pays tribute to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack victims
updated: Oct 19 2022, 10:15 ist
10:14
Delhi woman abducted, gang-raped by five men in UP's Ghaziabad
A Delhi woman was abducted&gang-raped by 5 men in Ghaziabad (UP)
SP City (Ghaziabad) says, "On 18 Oct, Nandgram(UP)Police received info that a woman is lying near Ashram Road. Police took her to hospital. She's a resident of Delhi&had come to her brother's residence in Nandgram" pic.twitter.com/RYRqpGHEv9
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres pays tribute to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack victims
Mumbai | United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres pays tribute to the people who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, at the Memorial museum for 26/11 victims at Taj Hotel. pic.twitter.com/TKF0zHLO12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on two-day visit to Gujarat from today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from today. PM will inaugurate the DefExpo22 in Gandhinagar today. PM will also dedicate and lay foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 15,670 crores in Gujarat.
American Friends of HelpAge India receives $1.3 million grant from MetLife Foundation
American Friends of HelpAge India has received a grant of $1.3 million from MetLife Foundation to improve the conditions of senior citizens in Bihar, West Bengal, and Puducherry.
This grant will support ‘Project Saksham’ by AFHI’s partner organisation, HelpAge India which has been serving the needs of India’s disadvantaged elders for over 44 years.
“This project will enable HelpAge India to provide practical and comprehensive digital and financial literacy training to more than 16,000 seniors so that they can gain access to government benefit programmes and use digital financial services in a secure and confident manner,” a media release said.
06:29
US warplanes intercept Russian bombers near Alaska
US F-16 warplanes intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace near the state of Alaska, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said Tuesday.
The Tu-95 bombers were intercepted the previous day after "entering and operating within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone," NORAD said in a statement.
