News Live: Graft crackdown eliminated 'serious dangers' in Communist Party, military, says Xi
updated: Oct 16 2022, 09:06 ist
09:04
Chinese President Xi Jinping said his crackdown on corruption eliminated 'serious latent dangers'
(Credit: AFP Photo)
09:00
9 died in an accident involving collision between a Tempo traveller vehicle and a KMF milk vehicle in Karnataka
(Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo)
08:56
Mother Dairy hikes prices of full cream milk and cow milk by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR
08:34
China has also waged a major struggle against Taiwan separatism: Xi Jinping
(Credit: Reuters Photo)
08:20
The gathering of 2,300 delegates from around the country began in the vast Great Hall of the People
(Credit: AFP Photo)
08:02
The congress is week-long event where Xi is expected to win a third leadership term
(Credit: Reuters Photo)
07:15
Several countries concerned about spillover effects of developed nations' decisions, says Sitharaman
During the just concluded annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, several countries including India expressed concern over the spillover effects of political and economic decisions of developed nations, Union Finance Minister NirmalaSitharamansaid.
07:12
Maharashtra: 2 dead as family slips into Vaitarna river ghat while taking selfie
Maharashtra | 4 members of a family who went to Vaitarna river ghat in Virar slipped & fell into the river while taking selfies, two of them managed to escape, but the other two died due to drowning. Both bodies recovered: Virar Police (15.10)
