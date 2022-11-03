News Live: Air quality continues to dip in Delhi-NCR

Iran to send delegation to Vienna for talks with IAEA: FM
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that an Iranian delegation will travel to Vienna in the coming days for talks on enhancing cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), state media reported.
Speaking to a joint press conference with his visiting Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Tehran, Amir-Abdollahian on Wednesday added that President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi have agreed on the arrangement.
Air quality continues to dip in Delhi-NCR
Air Quality Index (AQI) presently at 393 in Noida (UP) in 'Very Poor' category,318 in Gurugram (Haryana) in 'Very Poor' category& 333 near Delhi Airport T3 in 'Very Poor' category
North Korea missile did not fly over Japan: defence minister
A North Korean missile did not fly over Japan on Thursday, despite authorities issuing warnings to residents in several areas, the country's defence minister said.
Early on Thursday, the country's J-Alert system was activated and residents in the northern Miyagi, Niigata and Yamagata regions were sent warnings to take shelter or stay indoors, with television stations breaking into regular programming to share the news.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders & workers resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Rudraram, Telangana
Appreciate the efforts made by the dedicated team there: S Jaishankar on Passport Seva Kendra in Kolkata
