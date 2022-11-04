News Live: Delhi, Ghaziabad shrouded in smog as air quality remains in 'severe' category

Twitter will tell employees by email on Friday about whether they have been laid off, temporarily closing its offices and preventing staff access, following a week of uncertainty about the company's future under new owner Elon Musk.
The plane carrying German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and a delegation of business leaders landed in Beijing Friday morning, according to flight-tracking website RadarBox, kicking off the first visit by a leader of a G7 nation to China in three years. - Reuters.
Ghaziabad shrouded in smog as air quality remains in 'severe' category
Twitter to start layoffs on November 4
German Chancellor Scholz lands in Beijing
