News Live: Delhi, Ghaziabad shrouded in smog as air quality remains in 'severe' category

  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 08:22 ist
Here are today's news highlights from India and the rest of the world.
  • 08:19

    Ghaziabad shrouded in smog as air quality remains in 'severe' category

  • 07:14

    Twitter to start layoffs on November 4

    Twitter will tell employees by email on Friday about whether they have been laid off, temporarily closing its offices and preventing staff access, following a week of uncertainty about the company's future under new owner Elon Musk.

    Read more

  • 07:11

    German Chancellor Scholz lands in Beijing

    The plane carrying German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and a delegation of business leaders landed in Beijing Friday morning, according to flight-tracking website RadarBox, kicking off the first visit by a leader of a G7 nation to China in three years. - Reuters.