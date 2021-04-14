British PM Boris Johnson reduces length of India trip over Covid-19

Boris Johnson reduces length of India trip over Covid

The bulk of the programme would now take place on April 26

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Apr 14 2021, 19:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 19:41 ist
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: Reuters Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reduced the length of his trip to India later this month because of the Covid-19 situation in the country, his spokesman said on Wednesday, adding he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We've been in close contact with the Indian government about the PM's upcoming visit in light of the Covid situation in India. As a result of these discussions, the Prime Minister has made the decision to reduce the length of the visit," he told reporters.

"This programme will be focused on high level discussions with the Indian government and Indian business leaders," he said, adding that the bulk of the programme would now take place on April 26.

