India relaxes broken rice export ban

Broken rice exports to be allowed only for meeting food security needs of other countries

On September 9 last year, the government banned export of broken rice to check rising retail prices and boost domestic supply

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 24 2023, 22:15 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 22:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty images

Exports of broken rice will be allowed on the basis of permission given by the government for shipments to other countries for meeting their food security needs, according to a notification.

In general, the export of broken rice is banned.

“The export policy of broken rice is prohibited, however, export will be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the Government of India to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their government,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Read | Re-imagining rice, a crop that feeds the world

On September 9 last year, the government banned export of broken rice to check rising retail prices and boost domestic supply.

A 20 per cent export duty had also been imposed on non-basmati rice except for the par-boiled, to discourage exports.

India, the world's second-largest rice producer after China, commands a 40 per cent share in the global trade. The country exported 21.2 million tonnes of rice in 2021-22, of which 3.94 million tonnes were basmati rice.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

rice
India News
Food Security
Exports

Related videos

What's Brewing

Paralysed man walks via thought-controlled implants

Paralysed man walks via thought-controlled implants

Married people who have affairs do not regret it: Study

Married people who have affairs do not regret it: Study

Economy is buzzing but weaker exports could be a drag

Economy is buzzing but weaker exports could be a drag

'It ain't much, but it's honest work' meme farmer dies

'It ain't much, but it's honest work' meme farmer dies

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills

World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills

 