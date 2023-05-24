Broken rice exports to be allowed only for meeting food security needs of other countries

Exports of broken rice will be allowed on the basis of permission given by the government for shipments to other countries for meeting their food security needs, according to a notification.
In general, the export of broken rice is banned.
“The export policy of broken rice is prohibited, however, export will be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the Government of India to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their government,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.
Read | Re-imagining rice, a crop that feeds the world
On September 9 last year, the government banned export of broken rice to check rising retail prices and boost domestic supply.
A 20 per cent export duty had also been imposed on non-basmati rice except for the par-boiled, to discourage exports.
India, the world's second-largest rice producer after China, commands a 40 per cent share in the global trade. The country exported 21.2 million tonnes of rice in 2021-22, of which 3.94 million tonnes were basmati rice.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Paralysed man walks via thought-controlled implants
Married people who have affairs do not regret it: Study
Economy is buzzing but weaker exports could be a drag
'It ain't much, but it's honest work' meme farmer dies
Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns
Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle
Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes
Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament
DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role
World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills