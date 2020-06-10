BSF constable succumbs to COVID-19 in Delhi

A BSF Constable has succumbed to COVID-19 in the national capital, taking the total toll in the paramilitary force to three, officials said on Wednesday.

Constable Vinod Kumar Prasad, who was deployed in Delhi along with Delhi Police for law and order duty, breathed his last on Tuesday. He was admitted to AIIMS on June 5 after he complained of weakness and cough and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit.

"His samples taken for COVID-19 on June 6 were negative but his condition deteriorated on June 8. His COVID-19 sample of June 8 was found positive," a BSF spokesperson said.

The constable is survived by his parents, wife and son.

The BSF has so far 538 COVID-19 cases out of which 435 have recovered. Hundred personnel are still under treatment while three people have passed away.