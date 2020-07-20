BSF personnel weighing 160 kg dies during fitness training, probe ordered

A BSF personnel weighing 160 kg attending a fitness course in Rajasthan has died, prompting the paramilitary force to order an inquiry as to how he was "declared fit" to undergo the course.

Constable Vinod Singh (45) breathed his last on July 17, two days after he joined the course at the BSF Subsidiary Training Centre in Jodhpur. Singh is survived by his mother, wife and two sons.

BSF chief S S Deswal, who is holding the additional charge, ordered the inquiry into the incident and directed Inspector General Amit Lodha to submit a report. Deswal, who is also ITBP chief, has ordered that all fat and obese personnel in the 2.5-lakh-strong force should be identified and sent for physical training.

According to a BSF spokesperson, Singh "felt giddines in the evening hours of July 17 near his barracks" and was immediately taken to the BSF hospital from where he was shifted to MDM Hospital. He was declared brought dead at MDM Hospital.

"Singh, who works as a water carrier in 114th Battalion, was a Low Medical Category having weight of 160 kg with BMI (Body Mass Index) 52.98. However, it has been found that the deceased constable was declared fit for the above course. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the circumstances under which the individual was declared fit for the course," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said physical fitness is an integral and essential component of BSF to maintain a high level of professional standard and is given great importance in career progression also. "Hence, the courses in STC and Training Institutions are being conducted to improve and enhance the fitness of personnel in all ranks," he said.

The BSF chief and all ranks "are grief-stricken with the untimely demise of our comrade constable Vinod Singh. Prahari pariwar (border guards family) will always stand firm with the family members of the deceased", the spokesperson said.