Parliament Live: Shah to address both Houses over attack on Owaisi's convoy
updated: Feb 07 2022, 08:43 ist
The Parliament will pay respects to Lata Mangeshkar today, by reading out obituary references in both the Houses. Stay tuned for more updates!
08:41
Rajya Sabha clocks full productivity in first week
Rajya Sabha recorded a hundred per cent productivity in the first week of the budget session during which the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address was taken up and the prime minister is likely to reply in the House on Tuesday.
Amit Shah to make a statement in both Houses over attack on Owaisi's convoy
Union Home Minister Amit Shah today will make a statement in Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha regarding attack on the convoy of Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM chief, at a place under PS Pilkhuwa in district Hapur, UP on Feb 3
Parliamentary panel asks govt to change code 'GAY' for Gaya airport
The Parliamentary Committee on Public Undertaking has asked the government to change the code 'GAY' for the 'Gaya International Airport.
In its action taken report tabled inParliamenton Friday, the panel mentioned the issue and asked the government to make all efforts to take up the matter with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and concerned organisations as this issue pertains to inappropriate code naming of an airport of a holy city ofIndia.
07:38
Parliament to pay respects to Lata Mangeshkar on Monday
Parliament will pay respects to the late Lata Mangeshkar on Monday by reading out obituary references in both the Houses.
Rajya Sabha will adjourn the proceedings for one hour after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu reads an obituary reference of Mangeshkar, who was a former nominated MP of the Upper House. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also read out the obituary reference in the House.
07:30
Modi to respond to Oppn's allegations in 2nd week of Budget Session
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hit back to the allegations and issues raised by the Opposition leaders including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, in the second week of the Parliament's Budget Session, in Rajya Sabha as well as in Lok Sabha.
A discussion was underway in both the houses on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address and during this, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and many MPs of opposition parties have criticized the Narendra Modi-led Central government fiercely on the floor of the House.
Two Bills on the Constitution (SCs and STs) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in relation to Tripura and Jharkhand are listed for introduction in Parliament.
