Budget will help enact National Education Policy: Modi

Budget will help enact National Education Policy, says Modi

Addressing a webinar on the positive impact of the Union Budget 2022-23, Modi said a digital university can address seat shortage issue

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 21 2022, 13:37 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 13:37 ist
PM Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Union Budget 2022-23 will be of great help in implementing the National Education Policy and asserted that the decision to set up a National Digital University can solve the problem of seat shortage in educational institutions in the country.

Addressing a webinar on the positive impact of the Union Budget 2022-23, Modi said the budget focuses on five aspects related to the education sector—universalisation of quality education, skill development, urban planning and design, internationalisation and AVGC [Animation Visual Effects Gaming Comic].

Prime Minister Modi asserted that digital connectivity is what kept the education system running in this time of a global pandemic. "We are seeing how the digital divide is rapidly shrinking in India. Innovation is ensuring inclusion for us," he said.

Also Read — Govt launches scheme for de-notified & nomadic tribes in education, housing, health sectors

Educational infrastructure such as e-Vidya, One Class One Channel, Digital Labs and Digital University are going to help a lot, he said.

Asserting that education in Indian languages is related to children's mental development, Modi highlighted that medical and technical education has started in many states in local languages.

Talking about the government's announcement in the budget that a digital university will be established to provide access to students across the country, Modi said the National Digital University is a unique and unprecedented step. "I am seeing that power in the digital university which can completely eliminate the problem of shortage of seats that we experience in our country," Modi said. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

PM Modi
India News
National education policy
Union Budget 2022

Related videos

What's Brewing

Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Carlsen in chess match

Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Carlsen in chess match

'Hero No 1' turns 25: A treat for the family audience

'Hero No 1' turns 25: A treat for the family audience

India climb to top of T20 rankings after WI whitewash

India climb to top of T20 rankings after WI whitewash

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

 