Bull tamer dies after being critically injured in Jallikattu

Bull tamer dies after being injured in Jallikattu

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 16 2023, 13:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 13:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Bull tamer Arvindraj died on Monday after being critically injured while participating in Jallikattu at Palamedu in Madurai, ANI reported.

He died after being admitted to Madurai's Rajaji Government Hospital.

More to follow...

Tamil Nadu
Jallikattu
Madurai

