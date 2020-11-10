Bypolls results 2020 live updates: Litmus test for BJP, Congress in MP; Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

Results for 54 Assembly constituencies across 10 states including 28 in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Gujarat, seven in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Jharkhand, Karnataka, Nagaland and Odisha and one each in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Telangana, will reflect of the nation's political mood today. Counting of votes would be held today in assembly byelection to 58 seats in 11 states including Madhya Pradesh where the results would decide the fate of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. The stakes are high for both the BJP and the Congress in the byelections, considered a litmus test for the parties. Stay tuned for live updates.
Keenly contested Karnataka assembly bypolls counting today
Stakes are high for the ruling BJP and opposition Congress and JDS in Karnataka as the outcome in the byelections to two assembly constituencies that witnessed weeks of spirited campaigning would be known today.
Though the results will have no bearing on the stability of the B S Yediyurappa government, yet it would be seen in many quarters as a reflection on its performance, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Votes polled in the November 3 bypolls to Sira in Tumakuru district and Rajarajeshwari Nagar (R R Nagar) would be taken up for counting on Tuesday at 8 AM and the results are expected to be by afternoon.
While the Congress and JD(S) are keen to strike after facing a rout in December 2019 bypolls, the BJP would be aiming to keep its winning streak intact. In the polls held amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Sira and R R Nagar recorded voter turnout of 82.31 per cent and 45.24 per cent respectively.
The bypoll has been necessitated in Sira following the death of JD(S) MLA B Sathyanarayana in August, while R R Nagar seat here fell vacant due to disqualification of the then Congress MLA N Munirathna last year under anti-defection law.
BJP that had never won the Sira seat fielded radiologist Dr C M Rajesh Gowda, son of former Congress MP C P Mudalagiriyappa, who had recently joined the party, while the Congress and JD(S), considered traditional rivals in the region, nominated former Minister T B Jayachandra and Ammajamma respectively.
In Pics | Counting of votes in by-polls to 58 Assembly seats in 11 states to begin at 8am; Visuals from counting centres in Gujarat's Dang (pics 1 & 2) and Madhya Pradesh's Morena
Bypolls test for Scindia's impact on Madhya Pradesh political scenario
The effect of the Jyotiraditya Scindia factor in the changed political scenario in Madhya Pradesh will be known when the votes polled for by-elections to 28 Assembly seats in the state will be counted on Tuesday.The bypoll results are also crucial for former chief minister Kamal Nath, who lost power in the state seven months ago when a section of Congress MLAs revolted against him after Scindia quit the party and joined the BJP.
It will be also a test of the Jyotiraditya Scindia factor as the scion of the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior had quit the Congress with his loyalist MLAs, who are now fighting on BJP tickets. The result is also crucial for former chief minister Kamal Nath, who lost power in the state seven months ago after the revolt by Scindia.
The counting will be held in 19 districts. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, a total of 70.27 per cent voter turnout was recorded during the bypolls which were contested by 355 candidates, including 12 ministers. The BJP with 107 MLAs in MP assembly with an effective strength of 229 needs eight more MLAs for a simple majority.
Overall, the Congress had sitting MLAs in 42 seats out of 58, while the BJP had seven. The saffron party is fielding over 30 candidates who had won from the Congress ticket but switched sides and resigned, necessitating the bypolls.
While the ruling BJP needs at least eight more MLAs for a simple majority in the MP Assembly, the Congress will be hoping to regain its turf as it had sitting MLAs in 27 seats out of 28 in the state where bypolls were held.
The stakes are high for both the BJP and the Congress in the byelections, considered a litmus test for the parties.
The counting will begin at 8 am as per the Election Commission's Covid-19 guidelines which restrict the number of people who can be present in the counting halls, officials said, adding extensive measures have been taken to ensure social distancing.
Counting of votes would be held on Tuesday in assembly byelection to 58 seats in 11 states includingMadhyaPradeshwhere the results would decide the fate of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.