Bypolls results 2020 live updates: Litmus test for BJP, Congress in MP; Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

Results for 54 Assembly constituencies across 10 states including 28 in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Gujarat, seven in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Jharkhand, Karnataka, Nagaland and Odisha and one each in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Telangana, will reflect of the nation's political mood today. Counting of votes would be held today in assembly byelection to 58 seats in 11 states including Madhya Pradesh where the results would decide the fate of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. The stakes are high for both the BJP and the Congress in the byelections, considered a litmus test for the parties. Stay tuned for live updates.