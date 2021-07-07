Cabinet reshuffle: List of ministers who joined PM Modi's team

Cabinet Rejig: List of ministers who joined Modi's team

The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday engaged in its largest Cabinet reshuffle since May 2019, with Narayan Tatu Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Dr Virendra Kumar taking oath as ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ramachandra Prasad Singh, Ashwini Vasihnaw, Kiren Rijiju, Raj Kumar Singh, and LJP's Pashupati Kumar Paras were among the other ministers who took oath.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupender Yadav, Parshottam Rupala, G Kishan Reddy and Anurag Thakur also took oath as ministers.

The Modi government also inducted Pankaj Choudhary, Anupriya Singh Patel, and Satya Pal Singh Baghel, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Shobha Karandlaje and Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma into the Cabinet.

Meenakshi Lekhi, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Annpurna Devi, A Narayanaswamy, Kaushal Kishore and Ajay Bhatt also took their oath.

B L Verma, Ajay Kumar, Chauhan Devusinh too joined the rejigged Cabinet.

Bhagwanth Khuba, Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Pratima Bhoumik, Subhas Sarkar, Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh also joined the new Cabinet.

Bharati Pravin Pawar, Bishweswar Tudu, Shantanu Thakur, Munjapara Mahendrabhai also took oath as new ministers.

John Barla, L Murugan and Nisith Pramanik topped the list of new ministers taking oath in the Cabinet.

