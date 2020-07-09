'Call me once you reach the temple' - hilarious delivery address leaves netizens in splits

A package ordered in Kota, Rajasthan left netizens in splits due to the unique address it was posted to.

Coordinating one's address with the delivery person is often a task in India. Inaccurate pincodes, strange landmarks, and bizarre delivery instructions are not unheard of. However, Udayveer Shaktawat of Kota, Rajasthan, took the game to a whole new level.

Instead of hassling his delivery person with confusing instructions that would make his job more difficult, he wrote the following - “mandir ke saamne aate hi phone laga lena mai aa jaunga” (call me as soon as you are in front of the temple, I’ll come).

Indian eCommerce is different. pic.twitter.com/EewQnPcU5p — Mangesh Panditrao (@mpanditr) July 7, 2020

In a country infamous for its “jugaad” (improvisation), it is hardly surprising that Shaktawat solved his problem with this creative solution. Not to mention, he made the job of his delivery person considerably simpler!

While Indians applauded his ingenuity on Twitter, others posted their own version of “jugaad” delivery instructions, one of which read - “mann lijiye hum nahin rahe toh aap landlord ko de dijiyega” (if I am not around, please give the package to the landlord).