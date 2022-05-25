Meet first woman combat pilot in Indian Army

Captain Abhilasha Barak becomes first woman combat pilot in Indian Army

She has been awarded the coveted 'wings' along with 36 Army pilots at a ceremony held at Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 25 2022, 18:47 ist
  • updated: May 25 2022, 19:02 ist

Captain Abhilasha Barak on Wednesday became the first woman combat aviator in the Indian Army.

She has been awarded the coveted 'wings' along with 36 Army pilots at a ceremony held at Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik, officials said.

"Captain Barak became the first woman officer to join the Army Aviation Corps as combat aviator after successful completion of the combat Army aviation course," said an official.

Captain Barak hails from Haryana and was commissioned into the Army Air Defence Corps in September 2018. 

She is the daughter of Col S Om Singh (Retd). 

Captain Abhilasha has done a number of professional military courses before joining the Army Aviation Corps, said the official.

