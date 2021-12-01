Mark Zuckerberg booked in UP over 'defamatory' post

Case against Mark Zuckerberg over 'defamatory' post against Akhilesh Yadav

Following the court order, a case was registered at Thatia police station

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 01 2021, 08:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 08:53 ist
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Credit: AFP Photo

A case was registered against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and 49 others on the order of a court in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh over an alleged defamatory post against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, police said on Tuesday.

A senior district police official, however, said, "During the course of investigation Zuckerberg's name was dropped, while investigation is being carried out against the administrator of the (Facebook) page."

Chief Judicial Magistrate Dharamveer Singh on Monday directed the police to lodge the case on the complaint of Amit Kumar, a resident of Sarahati village.

Following the court order, a case was registered at Thatia police station, SHO Prayag Narayan Bajpayee said.

In his application before the court, Amit Kumar had said that on the Facebook page by the name of 'Bua Babua', an attempt to tarnish the image of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was made.

The term "Bua Babua" was coined when BSP chief Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav had entered into an alliance in the 2019 parliamentary election.

Amit Kumar said that an application was sent to the Superintendent of Police through a registered post on May 25, but no action was taken, following which he moved the court and urged that a case be registered.

