CBI files chargesheet against TMC's Anubrata Mondal

Cattle smuggling: CBI files chargesheet against TMC's Anubrata in court

Anubrata Mondal, currently in judicial remand, is lodged in Asansol correctional home

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Oct 07 2022, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 15:49 ist
Anubrata Mondal. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday submitted a 35-page chargesheet in a CBI court in Asansol against Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the agency in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

Mondal, currently in judicial remand, is lodged in Asansol correctional home.

The TMC's Birbhum district president was arrested on August 11 from his residence at Bolpur by a team of CBI sleuths for allegedly not cooperating in its investigation into the cattle smuggling case.

The ruling party leader had skipped appearing before the CBI officers at its Nizam Palace office for his questioning on several occasions prior to the arrest.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Anubrata Mondal
TMC
Central Bureau of Investigation
CBI

What's Brewing

Nirula no more: City cherishes 1st encounter with pizza

Nirula no more: City cherishes 1st encounter with pizza

Areca's red byproduct yields a 'green' dye

Areca's red byproduct yields a 'green' dye

Forest dept makes Jamboo Savari succeed despite hurdles

Forest dept makes Jamboo Savari succeed despite hurdles

Cubbon Park aquarium to get modern tech soon

Cubbon Park aquarium to get modern tech soon

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro: Price, other details revealed

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro: Price, other details revealed

 