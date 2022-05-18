CBI arrests Karti Chidambaram's close aide for bribery

CBI arrests close associate of Karti Chidambaram in alleged bribery case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 18 2022, 08:53 ist
  • updated: May 18 2022, 08:53 ist
Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram. Credit: DH File Photo

The CBI on Wednesday arrested S Bhaskararaman, a close associate of Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, in an alleged bribery case, reported PTI quoting officials. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karti Chidambaram
CBI
India News

What's Brewing

India's press freedom ranking leaves lot to be desired

India's press freedom ranking leaves lot to be desired

Global pollution kills 90 lakh people a year: Study

Global pollution kills 90 lakh people a year: Study

DH Toon | Need a video survey for poor households too!

DH Toon | Need a video survey for poor households too!

ASHA: India's foot soldiers in battle for public health

ASHA: India's foot soldiers in battle for public health

Indian-American student choked, later suspended

Indian-American student choked, later suspended

Paralysed woman’s eyelid gnawed at by ‘rats’ in Kota

Paralysed woman’s eyelid gnawed at by ‘rats’ in Kota

 