Manoj Jarange-Patil threatens another agitation from June 4

Mumbai: Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange has threatened to launch yet another agitation from 4 June, the day of the counting when the next government at the Centre would be decided.

The campaigners are also working towards holding a mega rally on 8 July to press the Maratha community's demand for reservation in jobs and education.

In Maharashtra, the elections are being held in the backdrop of Maratha quota issue and the OBC resistance. The Maratha community now has two options of getting benefits of reservations in jobs and education.

In February, the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Bill, 2024, was passed in the state legislature, paving the way for 10 per cent reservation.