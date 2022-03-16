CBI arrests Jamia Millia Islamia professor in bribery case

Jamia Millia Islamia professor arrested in graft case

The professor had allegedly given the structural safety certificate to the Chintels Paradiso apartment in Gurugram

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 16 2022, 20:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 20:08 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

The CBI arrested Khalid Moin, a professor in the Department of Civil Engineering of Jamia Millia Islamia, in connection with a Rs 1-lakh bribery case, officials said Wednesday. He was arrested while receiving the bribe amount from a Delhi-based architecture firm.

Moin had allegedly given the structural safety certificate to the Chintels Paradiso apartment in Gurugram, part of which collapsed recently, killing two women. However, his arrest was not connected to the collapse.

The CBI has also arrested Prakhar Pawar of M/s Vyom Architect, and Abid Khan, an employee of the company. Searches were being conducted at the premises of the accused, CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said. The arrested accused will be produced before a designated court in Delhi. 

Jamia Millia Islamia
India News
New Delhi

