CBI books ex-MP for abduction of businessman

Press Trust of India
  • Jun 13 2019, 14:46pm ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2019, 15:23pm ist
Ateeq Ahmad (File Photo)

The CBI has booked former MP Ateeq Ahmad and others for allegedly orchestrating the abduction of a businessman from jail.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Ahmad, former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Uttar Pradesh, on the charges of abduction and assault of real estate dealer Mohit Jaiswal in December 2018, officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials, Jaiswal was abducted from Lucknow and taken to Deoria Jail, where he was allegedly assaulted by Ahmad and his aides, who were lodged there, and forced to transfer his business to them.

Ahmad was an SP member in the 14th Lok Sabha from Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh from 2004 to 2009. 

