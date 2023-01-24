CBI condoles death of its former chief Rajendra Shekhar

Shekhar was also an accomplished writer who penned his books in English and Hindi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 24 2023, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2023, 22:42 ist
Former CBI chief Rajendra Shekhar. Credit: Twitter/theRohitBansal

The Central Bureau of Investigation has condoled the death of its former chief Rajendra Shekhar who passed away Monday evening. He was 88.

During his 14-year stint at the agency in different capacities, the 1957-batch IPS officer of the Rajasthan cadre dealt with high-profile cases like Bofors and the murders of former Army chief General A K Vaidya (Retd) and Nirankari baba.

Shekhar, who started his CBI stint as SP (Jaipur branch) in 1972 on deputation, went on to lead the agency as its 11th director from January 11, 1990 to December 14, 1990, before he was sent back by the then Chandra Shekhar-led government.

He also held the position of Director General of Police in Rajasthan before retiring from service in 1992.

An alumnus of Mayo College, Ajmer and St Stephen's College in Delhi, where he met his future wife, Shekhar was an accomplished writer who penned his books in English and Hindi.

"The Officers and all ranks of Central Bureau of Investigation deeply mourn the sad demise of Rajendra Shekhar, former Director, CBI and pray to the Almighty to provide the family strength, succour and fortitude to bear with this tragedy," a statement from the investigation agency said on Tuesday.

CBI
India News

