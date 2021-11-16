CBI raids 76 places in online child abuse cases

CBI files 23 FIRs, raids 76 places in online child abuse cases

The raids are being carried out in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, others

  Nov 16 2021
  updated: Nov 16 2021
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting raids on Tuesday at around 76 locations across India in 14 States and union territories over online child abuse.

The agency had registered 23 separate cases on November 14, against a total of 83 accused on the allegations related to Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation.

"Investigation is still on and teams are deployed at all the 76 places," said a senior CBI officer.

The raids are being carried out in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and others.

