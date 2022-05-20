CBI raids Gujarat cadre IAS officer, arrests his middleman from Surat

CBI raids Gujarat IAS officer, arrests his 'middleman'

Satish Jha
Satish Jha
  May 20 2022, 14:39 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 14:39 ist

Hours after raiding a Gujarat cadre IAS officer, K Rajesh, for his alleged involvement in corruption cases, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a cloth merchant from Surat, who is reported to have worked as a "middleman" for the officer. 

CBI officials said that the investigation was launched last night at three places including the official residence of the IAS officer in Gandhinagar, the residence of the middleman identified as Md Rafiq Memon in Surat and the officer's home in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh.

"We have arrested Rafiq Memon from Surat who worked as the middleman for Rajesh. The FIR has been registered in Delhi on charges of corruption while allotting lands and gun licences to beneficiaries who were not eligible," CBI sources said.  

Sources said that during his tenure as Surendranagar district collector at least three to four cases had surfaced involving land deals and firearm licences.

