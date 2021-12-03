CBI still probing information leak case, says Navy chief

Navy chief, Admiral R. Hari Kumar on Friday said that the CBI inquiry in the information leak case is still underway.

"The central probe agency, CBI is still looking into the matter. An inquiry by the Navy is also ongoing. It is premature to comment on these matters," he said in a press meet ahead of the Navy Day, observed on December 4.

The CBI had recently approached the Centre seeking permission to add charges under the Official Secrets Act into the matter. If this happens the alleged accused - a serving commander rank officer and two former officials - will face the heat.

The ball is in the court of Defence and Law Ministries to decide whether to give a nod to the probe agency or not.

Six Navy officials have been charge-sheeted by the probe agency on charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

It has been alleged that accused leaked the classified information about Russian-origin Kilo-class submarine.

S.J. Singh, who was formerly in the Directorate of Submarine Acquisition (DSMAQ), allegedly leaked the information to 'middleman' Randeep Singh, who was also demanding more information about Navy operations from him and had offered illegal gratification in this regard.

