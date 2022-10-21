Maharashtra restores general consent to CBI to probe

CBI will no longer need state govt's permission to investigate cases in Maharashtra

This is a reversal of the MVA government's decision in October 2020, as it alleged misuse of central agencies by the Centre

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 21 2022, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 15:49 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Dy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI Photo

Reversing the decision of Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has restored the general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate cases in Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Shinde cleared the proposal by Deputy CM Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio.

"With the reversal of this decision, the CBI will no longer require permission of the state government to step in and investigate cases,” officials said.

On October 21, 2020, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government had withdrawn the general consent to the agency contending that the Centre was misusing central probe agencies to settle political scores. The erstwhile MVA government had issued the order under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, withdrawing the general consent given to the CBI since February 1989. 

The previous government took this decision when several of its senior leaders and ministers were under the CBI lens.

Uddhav Thackeray
MVA
Maharashtra
CBI
India News
Eknath Shinde
BJP

