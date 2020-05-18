CBSE releases exam schedule, ask students to carry sanitisers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released a date sheet for the remaining board exams for Class 10 and 12, with Class 12 students appearing for the Home Sciences examination on July 1.

Class 10 examination will be held only in Delhi North-East which was the centre of riots in the last week of February, forcing deferment of the examination.

Physical distancing would be the norm to be followed, the CBSE announced and asked students to carry their own bottles of sanitizers to the examination centres.

Students have also been directed to wear face masks to the examination centres and parents have to ensure that their wards are not sick.

For Class 12, the Home Science exam will be held on July 1, followed by both courses of Hindi the next day, Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examination, CBSE said.

The exam for Business Studies has been scheduled on July 9, followed by Biotechnology on July 10, and Geography on July 11, he said.

The Class 10 and 12th board exams are being conducted for the remaining 29 papers from July 1 to July 15 at various centres.

“The Class 10 exams will be staggered on four dates, starting July 1. The first paper will be of Social Sciences, while the next day students will be required to appear for the Science exam,” Bhardwaj said.

On July 10, exams will be conducted for both courses of Hindi and on July 15 for both courses of English.