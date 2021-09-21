CBSE waives off board exam fee, registration charges for students who lost parents to Covid

CBSE waives off exam fee for kids orphaned due to Covid

Schools have to submit details of these students of Class 10, 12 after verifying genuineness

  Sep 21 2021, 21:10 ist
Students appearing for Class 10 and 12 board exams next year will not have to pay any registration or examination fees if they have lost their parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

"The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the country adversely and keeping in view its impact on students, CBSE, as a special measure for the academic session 2021-22, has decided that neither the examination fees nor the registration fees will be charged by the Board from the students who have lost both parents or surviving parent or legal guardian or adoptive parents due to Covid-19 pandemic," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

"The schools while submitting the list of candidates for class 10 and 12 examinations will provide the details of these students after verifying the genuineness," he added.

