CDS Gen Bipin Rawat: A distinguished Armyman

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat passed away on Wednesday in a helicopter crash in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district.

Rawat held a distinguished career in the Indian Army and was a recipient of several medals and honours, including Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.

Born in 1958 in Uttarakhand, Rawat was educated in the state's Cambrian Hall School in Dehradun and St. Edward's School in Shimla. He went on to join the National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy.

His first operation was in 1978 as a commissioned member of the 5h batallion of 11 Gorkha Rifles. He also commanded a company in Uri and Sopore and was also commander of a multinational brigade in the Democratic Republic of Congo, for which he was awarded the Force Commander’s Commendation.

Rawat assumed the post of the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief on January 1, 2016, and was promoted to Vice Chief of Army Staff in September of the same year.

Just months after in December, he was promoted to the post of the Chief of Army Staff. Rawat was also inducted into the United States Army Command and General Staff College International Hall of Fame in 2019.

Rawat was appointed as the Chief of Defence Staff, the head of the combined tri-services of the Indian Armed Forces, in December 2019.

Rawat was married to Madhulika Rawat, who also died in the accident, and is survived by two daughters.

