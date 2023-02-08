Celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14: Animal Welfare Board of India

The Animal Welfare Board of India has issued an “appeal” to cow lovers to celebrate February 14 as “Cow Hug Day”, saying it “will bring emotional richness” and “increase individual and collective happiness”.

Signed by Dr Sujit Kumar Dutta, secretary of the board, under the directions of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the appeal took cognizance of the depletion of Indian culture due to western impact and urged Indians to hug cows as it brings "emotional richness".

"In view of the immense benefit of the cow, hugging a cow will bring emotional richness, hence will increase our individual and collective happiness. Therefore, all cow lovers may celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy," read the notice.

The appeal also mentioned that Vedic traditions are almost on the "verge of extinction" due to the "progress of West culture" and that the "dazzle of western civilisation has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten".

“We all know that the cow is the backbone of Indian culture and rural economy, sustains our life, represents cattle wealth and bio-diversity. It is known as Kamadhenu and Gaumata because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity,” the appeal said.

The Animal Welfare Board official also said that the appeal is for all the states, just as animal welfare is for all states