Central govt functioning in autocratic manner, targeting those who question it: Congress

The BJP-led government at the Centre is functioning in an "autocratic manner" and anyone who questions its "wrong policies" is targeted, the Congress alleged on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here, Congress spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh said the central government is behaving like the East India Company and is not bothered about public welfare.

"The BJP-led government at the Centre is playing divisive politics. The present central government is functioning in an autocratic manner... this power-drunk government does not care about public good, it is working only for self-interest," Singh said.

Be it its political opponents or individuals, "anyone who opposes its policies or questions it is targeted. This government is behaving like the East India Company", he said.

Singh was here to share details of the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

The yatra, which will be launched by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi from Kanyakumari on September 7, will cover a distance of 3,750 km over 150 days and culminate in Kashmir.

Replying to a question, Singh said leaders of those states through which this yatra will pass will also take part in it.

"Rahul ji will be part of the yatra for the maximum time. Local leaders will also join," he said.

"We have also invited non-Congress outfits to join," he added.

Further targeting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Singh alleged the Centre is trampling democratic institutions.

"Therefore, the Congress decided to have a direct dialogue with the people of the country. The entire nation is demanding that we collectively fight against their policies," he said.

Many allies of the NDA broke ties with it "because they try to weaken their allies. But we take all allies along", Singh said in response to a question.

"In a democracy, the government listens to the Opposition's voice but this government doesn't," he charged.

Asked about senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda meeting Ghulam Nabi Azad after the latter resigned from the party, Singh said the former Haryana chief minister has already made things clear.

Hooda, along with other G-23 leaders Anand Sharma and Prithviraj Chavan, met Azad at his Delhi residence on August 30 after the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister resigned from the Congress, blaming the party leadership, especially Rahul Gandhi, in a five-page letter on August 26.

Later, Hooda said he and his colleagues suggested to Azad to avoid saying things that create bitterness among partymen and asked him about his decision to resign.