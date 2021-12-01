Central Vista project not causing air pollution, Centre tells Supreme Court

The Centre on Wednesday defended before the Supreme Court about the ongoing construction activities for the parliamentary building and the Central Vista avenue site, saying these were projects of national importance, complying with waste management rules, and it does not cause any pollution.

The top court had on Monday asked the Centre to explain within two days, why Central Vista project construction should go on, despite reimposition of ban due to severe air pollution in the capital.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing the petitioner Aditya Dubey, had then asked a bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana to stop construction activities at the project site.

In an affidavit, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, said, “so far as parliamentary building and the Central Vista avenue site is concerned, it complies with construction and demolition (C&D) waste management rules and each and every condition which is put to ensure that it does not cause any pollution”.

It also said that all measures contemplated under the waste management rules have been taken, including use of anti-smog gun, mist spray system, dust suppressant like magnesium chloride, conveyor belt to transfer construction material, and keeping all construction material in wet condition.

The court is scheduled to consider the matter on Thursday.

