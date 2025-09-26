Did Modi call Putin over Moscow's strategy for Ukraine? MEA says not true, lashes at NATO for 'careless' remark

<p>New Delhi: India on Friday described as "entirely baseless" NATO Secretary-General <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mark-rutte">Mark Rutte</a>'s remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Russian President Vladimir Putin and asked for Moscow's strategy on Ukraine in view of the impact of Washington's punitive tariffs on India.</p>.<p>External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said "speculative or careless" remarks that misrepresent Modi's engagements or suggest conversations that never occurred are "unacceptable".</p>.Russia to launch world's first closed fuel cycle nuclear power system by 2030: Putin.<p>Rutte told <em>CNN</em> on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York that US President Donald Trump's tariffs on India are having a "big impact" on Russia and New Delhi is on the phone with Putin.</p>.<p>"And Narendra Modi is asking him to explain his strategy on Ukraine because India is being hit with tariffs," he claimed.</p>.<p>Jaiswal said the NATO chief's statement is "factually incorrect and entirely baseless." </p><p>"At no point has Prime Minister Modi spoken with President Putin in the manner suggested. No such conversation has taken place," he said.</p>.<p>"We expect the leadership of an important institution like NATO to exercise greater responsibility and accuracy in public statements," he added.</p>.<p>Jaiswal said India's energy imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer.</p>.<p>"India will continue taking all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security," he said. </p>