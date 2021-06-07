'Central Vista project to save Rs 1,000 crore rent per annum'

Amid criticism for redevelopment of Central Vista, a government official said the project would save Rs 1,000 crore rent per annum, which currently the government spends to accommodate various offices.

As per proposal, many offices, which are currently housing in different buildings in central Delhi, will be accommodated in the newly constructed buildings in Central Vista, said an official in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

"Several offices of the central government are scattered in different places and many are in rented buildings that require huge amount. Once entire Central Vista project gets completed, all offices will come under one place. This will not only save the rent, but also have better co-ordinated work places," said an official.

The Central Vista redevelopment project involves building a new Parliament building, offices to Members of Parliament, re-modelling of Central Vista Avenue (Rajpath), constructing new residences for the Vice President and the Prime Minister, inter-connected common secretariat comprising 10 new buildings and demolishing some buildings on either side of the Rajpath.

At present, only two projects - new Parliament building and Central Vista Avenue - are being built.

As per the plan, the government will convert the North and South Blocks into museums that will have around 80,000 sqm display area, which will be much larger than the National Museum.

According to Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, overall cost of the project is Rs 20,000 crore, which is a gross rough estimate, and the project is expected to be completed by 2026. The Ministry said that none of the heritage buildings will be demolished.

The government has been facing criticism from the Opposition for executing the Central Vista Redevelopment Project amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Hitting out at the Opposition political parties, Union Housing and Urban Affars Minister Hardeep Puri said a false narrative is being created over the central project. "It is not a vanity project. This is a project of necessity," Puri asserted.