Centre accepted my suggestion for Covid vaccine booster dose: Rahul Gandhi

Modi said the precaution dose will also be available for citizens aged above 60 and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor

  • Dec 26 2021, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 14:52 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the Centre has "accepted my suggestion" to allow the administration of booster doses of Covid vaccine and asserted that the protection of vaccines and booster shots has to be provided to every citizen of the country.

His remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10.

In an address to the nation, Modi said the precaution dose will also be available for citizens aged above 60 and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor.

"The central government has accepted my suggestion for a booster dose -- this is a right step. The protection of vaccines and booster shots would have to be provided to all the people in the country," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi using hashtags 'BoosterJab' and 'VaccinateIndia'.

The former Congress chief also tagged his tweet posted on December 22 in which he had said that a majority of the country's population was still not vaccinated against Covid-19 and asked the government when it will roll out booster shots. 

