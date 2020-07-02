Centre allows home isolation for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients

As Covid-19 cases surge, Centre on Thursday revised the guidelines to allow asymptomatic patients to recuperate in isolation in the safe confines of their homes.

“In view of a large number of asymptomatic cases being detected, the current guidelines have been extended to asymptomatic positive cases also besides very mild and pre-symptomatic cases,” the revised guidelines said.

The Centre had issued guidelines for home isolation of mild and pre-symptomatic cases on May 10 to ease the pressure on healthcare facilities.

“The person should be clinically assigned as a very mild/pre-symptomatic/ asymptomatic case by the treating medical officer,” the guidelines said adding that such patients should have a requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining family contacts.

Elderly patients aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung/liver/ kidney disease, the cerebrovascular disease shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer, the guidelines said.

However, patients suffering from the immune-compromised status as seen in HIV infected individuals, transplant recipients, or patients undergoing cancer therapy, will not be eligible for home isolation.

The order also specifically adds that the home isolation has to be prescribed by the treating doctor after he or she has satisfied himself or herself that the patient doesn’t need hospital care.