Centre approves Rs 1,682.11 crore additional aid to flood or landslide-hit five states, one UT

A high-level committee headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday approved Rs 1,682.11 crore of additional central assistance to flood or landslide-hit five states and a Union Territory, including Rs 492.39 crore for Karnataka.

Besides Karnataka, the other states that were allocated additional assistance were Maharashtra (Rs 355.39 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 352.85 crore), Andhra Pradesh (Rs 351.43 crore), Himachal Pradesh (Rs 112.19 crore) and Puducherry (Rs 17.86 crore).

This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the states in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the states.

During the financial year 2021-22, the Centre released Rs 17,747.20 crore to 28 states in their SDRF and Rs 4,645.92 crore to eight states from the National Disaster Response Fund.

The Centre had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to these states and Union Territories, immediately after the calamities, without waiting for the receipt of Memorandum from them.

