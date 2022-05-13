Centre asks schools to ensure school children's safety amid heatwave

Change in school timings, relaxed clothing norms, and comfortable classroom facilities are some of the steps the Centre has asked schools to take to ensure that school children are not affected by the heatwave.

The heatwave that is affecting most of north India, led parents of school-going students in Delhi to urge the government last week to make changes to help students, either by changing school timings or by announcing summer holidays earlier than usual. Temperatures in Delhi have largely soared above 40 degrees celsius.

Among the steps, the Centre has asked schools to take are to conduct assembly meetings in covered areas, access to potable water, fans and coolers in all classrooms. Schools have also been asked to reduce classes, if needed, and start classes as early as 7 am.

“Drinking water and a first aid kit should be available in the bus/van,” the guidelines stated. “Students should be made aware of the importance of proper hydration to combat the heatwave and advised to drink sufficient water at regular intervals. With increased hydration, use of washrooms may increase and schools should be prepared for it by keeping the washrooms hygienic and clean.”