Centre bans PUBG: Here's how India reacts on social media

The Centre on Wednesday banned additional 118 Chinese apps including popular mobile game PUBG citing cybersecurity concerns as tension between India and China continues to rise. In the last few months, the Indian government citing security concerns had banned more than 100 mobile apps, most of them are of Chinese origins such as TikTok, Mi Video caller, and others. Here's how Indians react to the news:
- Wednesday 2 Sep 2020
- updated: 8:31 pm IST
- E-Paper
- Classifieds
Players have a question for meme-makers
'Tata, bye bye!'
Pubg to indian gamers community right now
Users who bought the 'Royal Pass'
Users vs Parents
Tiktok users right now
Insta's 'soul.tales' says 'RIP PUBG'
"Dear Pubg Players,
Jo aaya hai usko ek na ek din jaana hi hai. Koi baat nahi sab theek ho jayega :') Call of Duty khelo bohot scope hai, (Whatever had come, had to go one day or the other. It's ok, everything will get better.)" the user said on Instagram.
PUBG: Players vs Haters
Meanwhile PUBG players...
Rise of 'Call of Duty'?
Twitter user @sonishkumarlmao on the 'chronology of events'
Instagram's 'under25dictionary' on missing the 'PUBG Squad'