Centre clears defence purchase plan worth Rs 84,000 cr

The Union government has approved proposals to acquire defence equipment, including infantry combat vehicles, light tanks and missile systems, worth Rs 84,328 crore ($10.18 billion), the defence minister said on Thursday.
Of the total approvals, more than 97 per cent have been earmarked to be procured from Indian manufacturers, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on Twitter.
Approval for 24 Capital Acquisition Proposals, worth Rs 84,328 crore, for the Armed Forces & ICG were given today.
98 percent of the procurement will be from indigenous sources. This will help in modernising the Forces & boost Atmanirbharta in defence. https://t.co/NzzeErAMcf
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 22, 2022
