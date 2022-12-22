Centre clears defence purchase plan worth Rs 84,000 cr

Centre clears defence purchase plan worth Rs 84,000 cr

Of the total approvals, more than 97% have been earmarked to be procured from Indian manufacturers, Rajnath tweeted

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Dec 22 2022, 20:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 20:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Union government has approved proposals to acquire defence equipment, including infantry combat vehicles, light tanks and missile systems, worth Rs 84,328 crore ($10.18 billion), the defence minister said on Thursday.

Of the total approvals, more than 97 per cent have been earmarked to be procured from Indian manufacturers, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on Twitter.

