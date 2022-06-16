Agnipath: Govt increases upper-age limit from 21 to 23

Centre increases upper-age limit to 23 for recruitment under Agnipath scheme

Unveiling the scheme on Tuesday, the government had said the entry age for all new recruits will have to be between 17 and a half and 21 years

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 16 2022, 23:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2022, 23:59 ist

The government on Thursday increased the upper age limit to 23 years from 21 years for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme for the year 2022 amid widespread protests against the new model for enrolment of soldiers into the three services.

Unveiling the scheme on Tuesday, the government had said the entry age for all new recruits will have to be between 17 and a half and 21 years.

Also Read | Violent protests against Agnipath rock Bihar; BJP leaders attacked, JD(U) seeks rollback 

"Cognizant of the fact that it has not been possible to undertake the recruitment during the last two years, the government has decided that a one-time waiver shall be granted for the proposed recruitment cycle for 2022," a defence ministry spokesperson said.

He said the upper-age limit for the recruitment process under the Agnipath scheme for 2022 has been increased to 23 years

Agnipath
India News
Indian Politics
Armed Forces

