Centre invites applications for consumer court

Centre invites applications to fill up consumer court vacancies

The applications have been invited through online mode and the last date for submitting the same is November 30

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 28 2021, 21:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2021, 21:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

After a rap from the Supreme Court, the government on Thursday called for applications to fill three vacancies for the post of members of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC).

“The Department of Consumer Affairs under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has invited applications to fill three existing vacancies for the post of Members in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, which is an Appellate Authority established under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 to hear various appeals under the Consumer Protection Act,” an official statement said.

The applications have been invited through online mode and the last date for submitting the same is November 30.

In August, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre, states and union territories to take immediate steps to fill up vacancies in national, state and district consumer courts in eight weeks.

Last week, the apex Court had expressed displeasure at the delay in filling up vacancies at consumer forums and asked the government to scrap the Consumer Protection Act if it did not want tribunals to function.

