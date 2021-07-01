Centre may issue e-vouchers to economically weaker sections to get Covid vaccine at private centres

The government is planning to issue non-transferable electronic vouchers to help economically weaker sections get vaccinated at private Covid-19 vaccination centres.

Private citizens will be encouraged to financially support vaccination of economically vulnerable sections like domestic helps and security guards among others.

They could buy non-transferable electronic vouchers in the names of beneficiaries so that the latter can go to private hospitals and get inoculated by handing over these electronic vouchers.

Under the national Covid-19 vaccination drive, an official statement said, guidelines have been shared for "community-based, flexible and people-centric approach".

To help the elderly and disabled citizens, it said, Covid-19 vaccination centres closer to homes have also been initiated.

The government is aware of the need for facilitating vaccination for all people, and especially the vulnerable groups who may not possess any of the prescribed identity cards, namely, nomads (including sadhu/saints from various religions), prison inmates, inmates in Mental Health Institutions, citizens in Old Age Homes, road side beggars, people residing in rehabilitation centres/camps and any other identified eligible persons, aged 18 years or more.

The District Task Force identifies such groups of persons in respective districts with assistance from concerned government departments/organisations like the department of minority affairs, social justice, social welfare etc.

Additionally, inter-district or inter-state mapping of workplace CVCs and Private CVCs too is being encouraged to further improve the outreach. Employees above 18 years of age can also get their dependents vaccinated by tagging them with the already existing CVCs for workplace vaccination.

