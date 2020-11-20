Centre may send high-level teams to Covid-19 hotspots

Centre may send high-level teams to states, UTs reporting rise in Covid-19 cases

The Centre sent high-level teams to districts of Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur to support these states’ efforts towards strengthening containment

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 20 2020, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2020, 16:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre is contemplating sending high-level multidisciplinary teams to states and union territories that are reporting a rise in Covid-19 cases, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The Centre had on Thursday rushed high-level teams to districts of Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur to support these states’ efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of coronavirus positive cases.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Health Ministry said the Centre is also contemplating sending such teams to other states and UTs that are witnessing a surge in Covid-19 positive cases.

"The Union government has advised the State/UT governments to adopt aggressive and widespread testing to ensure that the missed out and undetected positive Covid-19 cases are promptly identified for timely and effective tracing, containment and subsequent treatment," it said.

The ministry on Thursday had said with the spike in daily new Covid-19 cases and fatalities in Delhi, the spillover effect is being observed in the NCR regions and within Haryana and Rajasthan where the number of coronavirus positive patients is on the rise.

On Friday, the total number of coronavirus cases in India mounted to 90,04,365 and the death toll to 1,32,162, with the infection claiming 584 lives in a span of 24 hours, as per the health ministry data updated at 8 am. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
States
Union Territories

What's Brewing

In multiple nations, hunger crisis alarm rings louder

In multiple nations, hunger crisis alarm rings louder

More people in twenties flew post Covid-19 lockdown

More people in twenties flew post Covid-19 lockdown

25 passwords that can be hacked in less than one second

25 passwords that can be hacked in less than one second

When is a deadline not a deadline? When it’s Brexit

When is a deadline not a deadline? When it’s Brexit

Don't copy Kohli's style: Harbhajan to Rahane

Don't copy Kohli's style: Harbhajan to Rahane

 