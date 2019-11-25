Centre must come clean on electoral bonds issue: Gehlot

Taking a dig at the Central government on the controversial issue of electoral bonds, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday accused the BJP of ensuring that it received most funding which cut off donations to other parties.

"In this way, if you (BJP) bring 90 percent of the donations alone, you are stopping funding of all other parties in the democracy. You are threatening donations to any other parties," Gehlot told reporters in Sikar near here on the sidelines of an event.

Terming electoral bonds as a "big scandal", he said bonds worth more than Rs 5,000 crore have been accumulated so far of which 90 percent have been with the BJP.

"Is it true that these figures are coming (to the BJP)? The government should tell the truth," he said.

The three-time chief minister said the "tradition" of electoral bonds was being seen for the first time and was taking the country in the wrong direction.

"If these people (BJP) rule, in which direction will the country go? They should answer. The situation in the country is very bad and the country is going through a serious situation," he said.