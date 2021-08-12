GoI ready to do everything needed to revive economy: FM

Centre ready to do everything required to revive economy: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

There are indicators which suggest that the economy is buoyant and recovery is taking place, Sitharaman said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 12 2021, 17:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 17:30 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday assured India Inc that the government is ready to do everything required to revive and support economic growth.

There are indicators which suggest that the economy is buoyant and recovery is taking place post lifting of Covid-19 restrictions by states, she said while addressing the CII Annual Meeting 2021.

Also read: India cannot become next factory of world by copying China: Amitabh Kant

She further said foreign direct investment has seen a growth of 37 per cent so far this fiscal, while forex reserves increased to $620 billion as of July.

The Narendra Modi government has shown commitment to reforms even during the pandemic, she said, adding last year the Centre announced farm laws and labour reforms, among others.

She also exhorted the industry to come forward and invest in the economy.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Indian economy
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Nirmala Sitharaman
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes

Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

 