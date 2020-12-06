Centre resorting to delaying tactics over revoking farm laws: Farmers

The agitating farmers on Sunday accused the Modi government of resorting to delaying tactics over their demands to rollback the farm sector reforms and gave a call to intensify the siege of the national capital by blocking all highways.

The farmers’ organisations accused the government of trying to push various ideas for a compromise when there is no such possibility as they are firm on the demand for the repeal of the three farm laws.

“The laws were forced despite opposition, yet it is incorrectly being argued that farmers are adamant. Truth is that the Govt. is adamant and it should listen to the farmers’ voice,” the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee said.

The farmer leaders held a meeting on Sunday to discuss the outcome of the meeting with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar-led ministerial team on Saturday.

It was decided that the farmer leaders would attend the next round of talks with the government on Wednesday and continue with their agitation till the three farm laws were repealed and the plans to amend the Electricity Act shelved.

Farmers from various states have been marching towards the national capital, blocking four national highways and more farmer groups from Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan were expected to reach Delhi in the coming days.

The farmers protest entered the 11th day on Sunday and received support from transport unions and sportspersons, with the latter threatening to return their state honours if the laws were not repealed.

Boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh visited the protest site at the Singhu border with Haryana and announced that he would return the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Puraskar – India’s highest sporting honour – if the government failed to repeal the farm sector reforms.

Boxers Kaur Singh, Jaipal Singh and Gurbax Singh Sandhu, who visited the protest site, also made similar announcements.