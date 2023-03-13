Centre seeks LS nod for additional spending this fiscal

Centre seeks LS nod for additional spending of Rs 1.48 lakh cr this fiscal

The second batch of supplementary demands for grants for the 2022-23 fiscal was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 13 2023, 19:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 19:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The government on Monday sought Lok Sabha approval for net additional spending of over Rs 1.48 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

The second batch of supplementary demands for grants for the 2022-23 fiscal was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

"Approval of the Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of Rs 2,70,508.89 crore. Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 1,48,133.23 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the Ministries /Departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to Rs 1,22,374.37 crore," said the supplementary demands.

This additional spending includes over Rs 36,000 crore towards fertiliser subsidy and Rs 25,000 crore to the Department of Telecom. Another Rs 33,718 crore is towards meeting defence pension expenditure.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Lok Sabha
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gary Lineker to be back on air as BBC apologises

Gary Lineker to be back on air as BBC apologises

Remains of 13th century temple found in Jajpur

Remains of 13th century temple found in Jajpur

India win Border-Gavaskar cup for 4th consecutive time

India win Border-Gavaskar cup for 4th consecutive time

Elephant Whisperer Bellie doesn't know about 'Oscars'

Elephant Whisperer Bellie doesn't know about 'Oscars'

SVB downfall exposes risk of tech’s money machine

SVB downfall exposes risk of tech’s money machine

Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral

Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral

 