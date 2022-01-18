Centre won't reconsider West Bengal, Tamil Nadu tableaux for Republic Day parade

The Centre will not reconsider tableau of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu for the Republic Day parade, senior officials of the Defence Minister confirmed on Tuesday.
#JUSTIN: No reconsideration of #WestBengal & #TamiNadu tableau for the #RepublicDay parade, senior officials of the @DefenceMinIndia confirmed on Tuesday@DeccanHerald
— Kalyan Ray (@kalyanray30) January 18, 2022
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube