Centre's 'power' push, to set up district-wise committees headed by local MPs

With the Centre aggressively pushing power sector reforms, the Union Ministry of Power has decided to set up a district-wise committee headed by a local Member of Parliament.

The district electricity committee would comprise most senior Member of Parliament (MP) in the district as the Chairperson, other MPs in the district as Co-chairpersons, District Collector as Member Secretary, among others, said an official in the Ministry of Power.

The panel will oversee power-related schemes, how reforms are being implemented and their impact on consumers.

As per the order issued by the Ministry, the committee of a district will meet at the district headquarters at least once in three months to review and coordinate the overall development of power supply infrastructure in the district, in accordance with the schemes of the government.

The Ministry also said every state has to ensure the district committee should set up and hold meetings on a regular basis.

The NDA Government is planning to bring the Electricity (Amendment) Bill which proposes sweeping reforms in the power sector including de-licensing the power distribution business in the country. Once the bill becomes a law, power distribution would be de-licensed and consumers will have an option to choose power supply service providers, just like they do in the telecom sector.

The bill is intended to end private as well as government monopoly in the power distribution sector.

Though the bill was listed for introduction in the recent monsoon session but was not introduced in Parliament.

However, non-NDA ruled states and power sector employees unions have strongly opposed provisions of the bill saying it would be against consumers’ interest.

